Amundi Trims Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Amundi decreased its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNW. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.91.

In related news, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $248,652.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,161,513.74. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,533.98. This represents a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $103.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

