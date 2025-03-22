Analysts Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT at $42.83

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

MBUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley raised Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of MBUU opened at $29.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $580.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.42. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 53.7% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

