Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) PT at $83.00

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $157,443.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,826.50. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,165. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 18,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Zillow Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $69.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.47, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

