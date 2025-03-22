ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 44,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANIP opened at $64.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.84 and a beta of 0.63. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANIP. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $60,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,711.50. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $25,332.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,914.85. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $191,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

