ASOS (LON:ASC) Upgraded by Shore Capital to “Buy” Rating

Shore Capital upgraded shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

ASOS Stock Up 18.4 %

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 301.80 ($3.90) on Friday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 223.20 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 454.20 ($5.86). The stock has a market cap of £361.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 352.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 384.02.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

