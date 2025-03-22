Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,960 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VNO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 956.40, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.