Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,264 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 134.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS NOCT opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.46. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $52.90.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

