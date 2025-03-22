Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.81. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.34 and a twelve month high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.