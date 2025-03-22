Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 11,322 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GME. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,322,000 after acquiring an additional 646,488 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 46.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in GameStop by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 138,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Activity

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $27,807.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,131.95. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,814.50. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of GME stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.81 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

