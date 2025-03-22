Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 27,521 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 256.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,521 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 918.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 73,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 66,359 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

