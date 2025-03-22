Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 9,700 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Victory Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Victory Capital stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

