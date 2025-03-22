Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in STERIS by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $220.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a one year low of $197.82 and a one year high of $248.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.92.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

