Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $628,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.41. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

