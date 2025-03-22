Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $633,000 Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 521.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WING. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $215.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.12. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Wingstop declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

