Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $644,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $141,284,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16,156.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,529,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 461.6% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 292,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 240,415 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.38. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

