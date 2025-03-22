Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $655,000 Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 585.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of BG opened at $73.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

