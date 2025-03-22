Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $680,000 Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in PG&E by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PG&E by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 11.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

