Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $695,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

IWL opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day moving average of $144.18. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.18 and a 52-week high of $151.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

