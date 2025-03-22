Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $722,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,942,000 after buying an additional 125,852 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $7,825,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average is $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $97.69 and a one year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

