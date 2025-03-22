Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $652,000 in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,075,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 216,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3,378.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

