Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in TechTarget by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in TechTarget by 31.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.52 million, a PE ratio of -34.17, a PEG ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.05. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

