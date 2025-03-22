Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,351 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 995.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.19 million, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.21. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Kimball Electronics

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.