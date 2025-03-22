Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Standex International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 460,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,092,000 after acquiring an additional 90,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,296,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,080,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Standex International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,849,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.33.

Standex International Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SXI stock opened at $164.32 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $154.45 and a 1 year high of $212.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

