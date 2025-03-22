Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,424 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $154,000.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.16. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.52 and a 52 week high of $91.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.30.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

