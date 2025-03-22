Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,558 Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FESM. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 471.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FESM opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

About Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

