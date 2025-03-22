Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price objective on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $38.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $41.37.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

