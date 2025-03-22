Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,283 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,027,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,970,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS ARKG opened at $23.28 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.