Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 15,947 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,947 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Haleon by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 230,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 67,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 27.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 1,689.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,169 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 475,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 109,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Haleon by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after buying an additional 1,026,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.29 on Friday. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

