Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,038,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,093,000 after buying an additional 47,929 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,771,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 363,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,335,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $352.82 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.93 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIX. Northcoast Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

