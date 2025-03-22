Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 207 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:COO opened at $81.71 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

