Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

