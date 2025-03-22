Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 635.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

AVNW stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.25 and a beta of 1.67. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. Aviat Networks had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVNW. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.