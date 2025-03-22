Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 666.7% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 97.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $828.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVXL. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

