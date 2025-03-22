Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 927,709 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 411,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 180,511 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 477,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In related news, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,400. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,042,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,133,301. This represents a 1.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 525,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

NYSE:JELD opened at $5.95 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $507.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

