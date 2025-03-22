Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stake Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 104.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

