Canadian Spirit Resources (OTCMKTS:CSPUF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSPUF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Canadian Spirit Resources Trading Down 27.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

