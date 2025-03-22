Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $404.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.45 and a 12-month high of $445.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $410.20 and a 200 day moving average of $400.80.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

