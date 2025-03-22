CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and traded as high as $29.10. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 28,840 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $143.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.64.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

