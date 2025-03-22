Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Colliers International Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in Colliers International Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day moving average is $141.12. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $156.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. Research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

