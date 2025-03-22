Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.86.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $428,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,257,000 after buying an additional 487,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,314,000 after buying an additional 269,925 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,930,000 after buying an additional 136,699 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after buying an additional 252,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.