Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Ciena by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ciena by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ciena by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

Ciena Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $443,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,534,199.82. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dino Diperna sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $235,050.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,435,197.48. This represents a 5.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,742 shares of company stock worth $5,469,173 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

