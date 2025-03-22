Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $380.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $411.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $322.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.92 and a 200 day moving average of $336.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

