Clarus Securities Predicts Lower Earnings for K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, March 17th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada raised K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$11.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 2.83. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.15 and a twelve month high of C$12.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.07.

K92 Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.