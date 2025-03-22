Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $1.41 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $163.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial Vehicle Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.