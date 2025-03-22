Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $1.41 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $163.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,978,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 254,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 454,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 120,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

