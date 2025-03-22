Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Stake Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,020 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,166,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 2,550,678 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,735,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 277,827 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 656,447 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 443,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

