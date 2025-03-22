Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $273,978.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $821,936.79. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $32,740,686.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,133.40. This represents a 99.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,979,251 shares of company stock valued at $142,232,560 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,598,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,325,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,949,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

