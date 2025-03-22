Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 6,671 Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Irth Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,883,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,845,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,870,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,647,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,207,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Papa Johns International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $68.66.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is presently 73.02%.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

