Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 9,487 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 68,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 0.6 %

CBAN opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.63. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

