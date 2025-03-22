Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 272.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of American Outdoor Brands worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.34 million, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.29. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

