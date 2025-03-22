Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 31,837 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,837 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Duluth by 106.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 101.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $241.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Duluth from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duluth in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

